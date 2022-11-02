Looks Like CM Punk Really Is Done with AEW as Colt Cabana is Back

Tony Khan isn't satisfied with the fact that he's already completely RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and continues to twist the knife. The Chadster has previously written about how CM Punk is The Chadster's hero because he tried to do what The Chadster has always wished he could: destroy AEW with an epic pipe bomb that humiliated Tony Khan and probably made him feel as impotent as The Chadster has been since AEW was founded. How does it feel, Tony Khan?! But last week, AEW started teasing the return of The Elite, which made The Chadster worry that CM Punk failed in his mission and AEW will not be destroyed! Auughh man! So unfair! And now, with Colt Cabana back on AEW television, it's the surest sign yet that CM Punk is truly done with the company.

Not only did Tony Khan literally pour salt in The Chadster's wounds by bringing back Colt Cabana, but Cabana wrestled Chris Jericho in an open challenge to any former ROH Champion for Jericho's ROH World Championship. Chris Jericho is the biggest traitor in The Chadster's eyes because he helped start AEW and give it the credibility to compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE. And Jericho has stepped up in a big way since CM Punk's Brawl Out tirade, reportedly calling Punk a locker room cancer, signing a new deal with the company (along with another backstabber, Jon Moxley), and trying to bring peace to the traumatized AEW locker room.

Auughh man! So unfair! Why are you doing that, Chris Jericho! If AEW implodes, everyone can go back to WWE, WWE can go back to having a monopoly, and The Chadster's long nightmare would finally be over! But no, Jericho is doing everything he can to keep AEW going, even though it's like literal torture for The Chadster to have to continue to watch it!

It just doesn't seem fair that Jericho is trying to help AEW succeed. He should be focusing on his own career and helping WWE crush AEW! Auughh man, if only things had gone differently. If only CM Punk had been able to destroy AEW with his pipe bomb. Then maybe things would be different. But now it seems like Jericho is just trying to prop up AEW and keep it going, even though it's causing The Chadster so much pain.

The only saving grace is that Chris Jericho easily defeated Colt Cabana, but the damage was already done. Jericho and his gang then tried to beat up ROH play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni, but the Blackpool Combat Club came to the rescue. The Chadster was utterly disgusted by the whole thing, but since you're probably in cahoots with Tony Khan, so you can watch highlights of Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho below.

