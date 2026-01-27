Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: looney tunes

Looney Tunes: TCM Now "Ongoing Home" for 750+ Animated Shorts & Films

Turner Classic Movies will be the new cable home for 750+ Looney Tunes animated shorts and films, beginning with Bugs Bunny in February.

Article Summary Turner Classic Movies becomes the TV home for 750+ Looney Tunes animated shorts and films beginning in February.

Looney Tunes leaves HBO Max as Warner Bros Discovery shifts its iconic cartoon collection to TCM cable.

Bugs Bunny debuts on TCM as “Star of the Month,” leading a slate of over 45 classic shorts in February.

TCM to showcase Looney Tunes with themed programming pairing cartoons and the classic films they parody.

As one door shuts with Warner Bros Discovery choosing not to renew its licensing with HBO Max to stream Looney Tunes, another one opens within the WBD family as Turner Classic Movies (TCM) becomes a new home for the beloved shorts and films, totaling more than 750. The cable outlet will start running the shorts on February 2nd at 8 p.m. PT with Tex Avery's A Wild Hare (1940), which introduced the world to the Bugs Bunny we know today as the first official "Merrie Melodies" short of the beloved hare, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Looney Tunes: TCM to Feature Bugs Bunny with 45 Shorts in February

TCM plans to feature the brand's most popular character, originally voiced by Mel Blanc, as the cable outlet's "Star of the Month" through Feb. 7th, along with a curated selection of related full-length features that the shorts parody. Rabbit of Seville (1950) and What's Opera Doc (1957) will set up A Night at the Opera (1935); Tortoise Beats Hare (1941), Tortoise Wins by a Hare (1943) and Rabbit Transit (1947) will lead to Walk, Don't Run (1966); Apes of Wrath (1959) will precede King Kong (1933); Buccaneer Bunny (1948) will set up Mutiny on the Bounty (1950); Captain Hareblower (1954) will lead to Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951); Bugsy and Mugsy (1957) and The Unmentionables (1963) will precede The Roaring Twenties (1939); and A Witch's Tangled Hare (1959) will set up Hamlet (1948).

"By making TCM an ongoing home for this iconic library, we're able to present these cartoons with the care they deserve, alongside the classic films they helped influence," Charlie Tabesh, TCM senior vp programming and content strategy, said in a statement. The shorts, which also feature the likes of Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, Roadrunner, Sylvester Cat, Tweety Bird, Foghorn Leghorn, and more, will appear beyond February with select titles branded as TCM Premieres. The deal TCM adds, "ensures these cartoons are celebrated, contextualized and accessible to audiences of all ages."

