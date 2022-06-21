Louis Southard & David Hahn's Midnight Western Theatre Tapped For TV

Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal's Management Production Entertainment (MPE) to develop Louis Southard and David Hahn's Midnight Western Theatre. Kevin Carroll is attached to adapt. Scout, Segal and Carroll will produce.

A five-issue series, Midnight Western Theatre was published by Scout Comics in March 2021, with the final issue in September of the same year. On the back of than news, one seller on eBay has been able to sell multiple copies of the first issue for $15 each.

In MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE, the notorious Red Tom and his deadly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous town of Liberty Springs. But will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory when two black-clad, supernatural strangers suddenly arrive? "I was instantly drawn to the world of Midnight Western Theatre, with its razor-sharp wit and ingenious premise," Carroll said. "It blends the grittiness of a classic Spaghetti Western with the pulse-pounding elements of Gothic Horror. It's a big, expansive world, populated with creepy creatures and demonic cultists. And at its core, a charming, endearing, heartbreaking story of two friends who have each other's backs, no matter what." "I never thought anything like this would ever happen to me or for my story, so I'm excited to see MWT in such good hands," Southard added. Segal formed MPE in 2011 and has produced BURNING PALMS, starring Zoe Saldana, Rosamund Pike, Anson Mount and Dylan McDermott; THE CURSE OF DOWNERS GROVE, Bret Easton Ellis' adaptation of Michael Hornburg's novel; and #HORROR, starring Chloe Sevigny, Timothy Hutton, and Natasha Lyonne. Currently, Segal is producing DON'T TELL MOM THE BABYSITTER'S DEAD, a remake of the hit 1991 film. Segal is producing with Michael Phillips (TAXI DRIVER, THE STING) and Treehouse Pictures. Bille Woodruff (BEAUTY SHOP, HONEY) will direct. Emmy-nominated Chuck Hayward (DEAR WHITE PEOPLE) wrote the screenplay. Kevin Carroll has worked in the story development departments at MGM, Paramount, and The Donners Company. In 2018, he placed as a finalist for a HUMANITAS Fellowship for his pilot LIFE'S NO FAIRYTALE. Louis Southard is a breakout comic book talent, with MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE being only his second title. The first was Action Lab Entertainment's VILLAINS SEEKING HERO.

Scout Comics & Entertainment was founded in 2015, and yes, I am looking into some other stories concerning Scout Comics.