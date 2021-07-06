Love and Death: Lily Rabe Joins Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max Series

HBO Max's upcoming Love and Death has found its fourth lead in American Horror Story star Lily Rabe, starring opposite Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit in the true-crime limited series based on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Written by David E. Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie," Part I & II), all detailing the backstory of a case that caught serious national attention at the time.

In the series, two church-going couples – Candy (Olsen) & Pat Montgomery (Fugit) and Betty (Rabe) & Allan Gore (Plemons) – enjoy small-town life in Texas. Until one of them picks up an ax, that is. The limited series reunites Rabe with Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and the HBO/HBO Max family after starring opposite Kidman in HBO's limited series The Undoing, which was written and executive produced by Kelley and executive produced by Kidman. Produced by Lionsgate, Love and Death will be executive produced by Kelley (who will write the series) through David E. Kelley Productions; Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Glatter (who will direct the series); Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

