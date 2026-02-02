Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: love story, ryan murphy

Love Story: FX Previews Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette Series

Set to premiere on Feb. 12th, here's the official trailer for Ryan Murphy and FX Networks' Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Last month, we learned when Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, All's Fair) and FX Networks' Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette would hit FX and Hulu screens (and internationally on Disney+). With a three-episode global premiere set for Thursday, February 12, at 9 p.m. EST, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above).

It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn's connection was immediate, electric, and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.

Inspired by Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the upcoming season of the anthology series also stars Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina).

Produced by 20th Television, FX's Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Hines, Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis, and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode.

