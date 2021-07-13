Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Had Season 3 Plans; More S02 Details

It's been a pretty good few days for Lovecraft Country series creator Misha Green, first with the news that Green had signed a lucrative overall deal with Apple TV+ to create and develop small screen projects for the streaming service. Then earlier today, Green learned that Lovecraft Country had earned 18 Emmy Awards nominations (including "Outstanding Drama Series")- an impressive haul for a series that HBO had already announced it wasn't bringing back for a second season well before the nominations dropped (which is weird since HBO was begging Damon Lindelof for a second season of Watchmen even before their noms were announced).

What's made that deal that much more "interesting" is just how invested Green and the show's creative team were in continuing the series into a second season. And now after Green's tweet tonight, it looks like they were looking well beyond Season 2. Earlier this evening, Green tweeted out another page from the Season 2 "bible" that was a table of contents of what was to follow. Topics included what "The Origin" and "The Source' were, who "The New Generation" were (Diana "Dee" Freeman, George Freeman, Billie Baptista, and Wi Sapa "Black Moon" & Xochimitl "Flowered Arrow), who "The Old Generation" are (Letitia "Leti" Lewis, Atticus "Tic" Freeman), episode sketches for a 10-episode season, and an intriguing topic covering "Season Three and Beyond."

And here's a look at Green's original tweet from earlier this evening:

The news comes nearly two weeks after HBO announced that it would not be moving forward on the second season of Green's award-winning series. Over the days that followed, Green would share excerpts from the Season 2 "bible" to give fans a sense of the direction the series would've taken and make copies of the series' scripts available for download. In the sample that Green first shared on the same day the news came out, viewers saw that the second season would've been set in "a new world" that "sits precisely where The United States used to sit." In the map provided, we saw how the "Sovereign States of America" was divided between Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, New Negro Republic, and Jefferson Commonwealth. Along with the sample, Green's tweet also revealed what the second season would've been titled: Lovecraft Country: Supremacy along with the hashtag #noconfederate (which we had a theory about).

Then on Saturday, Green clarified what "The Whitelands" was all about. In the description below, we learn that a zombie population was "one price" of "The Origin" spell. Now overrun completely by zombies, The Whitelands serve as a deadly "border between the South, West, and Northern territories" are located (with the "X" denoting "where 'The Source' will appear"). Here's a look at Green's full description followed by a look at the original tweet:

Joining Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett were Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

