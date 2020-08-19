Lovecraft Country Series Premiere Available to Watch for Free Here

With one episode, series creator and executive producer Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' Lovecraft Country has quickly jumped to the top of our "must keep watching" list. With a teleplay from Green and direction from Yann Demange, the premiere episode was a masterclass in series-openers- making it nearly a no-brainer that we would want to join Atticus (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on their journey into the heart of America's darkness. But in case you're one of the few who still haven't checked it out, HBO is making it as easy as possible for you to check it out by making it available for free at HBO and HBO Max's websites- and on YouTube, as you'll see below:

Now that you're as hooked on the series as we are, here's a look ahead at what we can expect this season as the journey rambles on (followed by an overview of our next episode, "Whitey's on the Moon"):

Lovecraft Country Season 1, Episode 2: "Whitey's on the Moon": Inexplicably recovered from their terrifying night, Leti and George luxuriate in their new surroundings, while Atticus grows suspicious of their Ardham Lodge hosts – Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee) and her elusive father Samuel (Tony Goldwyn) – who unveil cryptic plans for Atticus' role in their upcoming "Sons of Adam" ceremony. Later, after Tic, Leti, and George stumble upon a clue that could lead them to Montrose, each takes an unwelcome walk down memory lane. Teleplay by Misha Green, and directed by Daniel Sackheim.

Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.