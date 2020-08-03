Lucifer: Before All Hell Breaks Loose, Get Caught Up on Season 4

The sands in the hourglass keep flowin', and now we find ourselves less than three weeks away from Lucifer blazing a fiery trail back to Netflix, with the Tom Ellis-starring series set to tempt you with the season's first eight episodes (or "Part 1") on August 21. Normally, that would be more than enough time to catch up on the previous four seasons, but we're realistic. Time flies, things get busy, and the next thing you know? It's August 20 and you still haven't caught up. No need to worry, because Bleeding Cool's own Margo Staten has been sharing her thoughts on the series' run already (see below, with a season 4 recap here) and now Netflix has completed its series of recap vids with an official season 4 look released on Monday.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.

Earlier this month, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich answered the million-dollar question that comes when a "final season" suddenly becomes the penultimate one: this time next year, will we be celebrating Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his seventh season return? Sorry, Lucifans. "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interesting that it breaks my heart to think we weren't [originally] going to do it this way. When they were like, 'Can you do one more?' we said, 'Yes, but this our last story,'" said Henderson.

Modrovich agrees that the sixth season will be the one that lets them tell the story they've been wanting to tell: "In addition to what we're opening up from that ending, we thought of one giant story that just needed to be told, so that's what really stuck the landing for us." But Henderson doesn't want fans looking too far into the future, not when there's still a fifth season on the way: "It's our best season yet. It's funny and dark and twisted and sad and joyous."