Lucifer Season 4 Confessions: Stole Many a Man's Soul to Waste

The fourth season of Netflix's Lucifer was an epic, heart-wrenching one filled with betrayal, lust, love, vindictive natures, and (of course) an utterly sexy Lucifer. Chloe (Lauren German) ventures off on a month-long soul-searching journey. After Lucifer (Tom Ellis) shows he really is The Devil and not just an eccentric narcissistic and utterly bizarre partner. She doesn't stomach it as well as Dr. Martin (Rachel Harris) and goes a bit off the deep end, being brainwashed on her journey- leaving Lucifer to wonder what has happened to her, will she return his love, and can she accept his true nature. Lucky for Lucifer, Eve (Inbar Lavi) (as in "Eve," the first woman to ever walk the earth and an ex-girlfriend shows up to rekindle their romance. Linda and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) give birth to a baby angel and Heaven plans to steal him. Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) continues to be a lost soul/part-time godmother for Little Charlie. Dan (Kevin Alejandro) starts to get over the death of his girlfriend and finds an unconventional new love interest, yuk, those two definitely don't vibe well together, it almost appears incestual.

Highlights: Chloe visits Italy to make peace with Lucifer being The Devil. On her journey, she meets Father Kinley (Graham McTavish) who has his own agenda and persuades her to send Lucifer back to Hell. Probably the most frustrating part of this is how Chloe's vulnerability allows her to literally undermine everything Lucifer means to her. Chloe returns and is distant, cold, treating Lucifer as nothing other than a platonic partner at the LAPD. Lucifer even goes as far as confessing to her that she makes him literally vulnerable.

Chloe even turns against Maze, assuming that she will hurt her daughter and kicks her out of their house. Let's just say Chloe was definitely not my favorite this season. Linda and Amenadiel find out they are going to be parents and question whether or not the child will have angel wings. A lot of turmoil across the season takes place with heavens angels descending to take the child and even Amanadiel himself contemplating taking baby Charlie to heaven once he is born keeping all of this secret from Linda (who refused to marry him)

Father Kinley confesses to Lucifer that Chloe has been working with him to return him to Hell and that her recent closeness has all been a sham. Lucifer is very hurt by this, but Chloe redeems herself by arresting Father Kinley for a crime aimed at setting up Lucifer to show his devil face. She probably would need to add some additional groveling to that. Lucifer hooks up with his ex-girlfriend Eve who is head-over-heels in love with him, accepts him, yet can't seem to stomach why he runs around with a generic-looking detective playing with the LAPD. She would rather have orgies and do lots of drugs.

Lucifer continues case-by-case trying to prove to Chloe that just because he's The Devil doesn't mean he's not a good guy. The issue is, he is the one who should believe that and he doesn't as is evident by his devil wings returning. The Prophecy has been set in motion plaguing Hell on earth and releasing the demons that Father Kinley was allegedly trying to avoid. Eve kills the priest and his body is taken over by a demon. One by one, demons begin to plague earth with their ruler gone there is no one to command them and keep them in check.

Lucifer breaks up with Eve because his heart belongs to Chloe: his first true love and the true nature of the Prophecy. She doesn't take it well and teams up with Maze, who ends up falling in love with her. Poor Maze: always the bridesmaid never the bride. Lucifer, Eve, Maze, and Amenadiel track down his stolen son. The demons have decided to make the newborn their new ruler of hell. A sick fight scene takes place and Lucifer is forced to transform into The Devil demanding the demons return home. They kneel and disappear- but for how long?

Finally, the long-awaited love exchange between Lucifer and Chloe. Yes, they both confess just how much they love each other. No more subtle innuendos, no more guessing: just straight raw emotions. Beautiful- except for the lack of actual naughty and naked time. Oh, I almost forgot: Lucifer leaves Chloe to go rule Hell to avoid an apocalypse. Not exactly the romantic ending expected. So what to expect with the long-awaited Season 5, Part 1 set to premiere August 21 on Netflix? Lucifer is back- and so is his twin brother Michael? A very nutty twist in the plot. How has Chloe been dealing with their breakup and his absence? Honestly, it's a little deserved after she abandoned him last season. Will they reconnect or will she find solace in the familiar yet different arms of another. The most pressing question, when do we get to meet "Dear Old Dad"- and why?