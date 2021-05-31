Lucifer: Brandt Shares Killer Stunt Vids; Modrovich's Fav BTS Image

Because it's still part of the holiday weekend, we're observing a pretty strict spoiler policy and keeping from getting into specifics in our posts until Tuesday. So for now, let's just say that we know Lucifans are still dealing with the fallout from God's (Dennis Haysbert) little "family reunion" with Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and where things could possibly be going with the sixth season and final season. With that in mind and with the hope that it helps give you an even more well-rounded appreciation for the hard work that went into getting the series back onto Netflix screens, Brandt and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared some behind-the-scenes looks definitely worth your time.

"This fight was shot in one shot. From beginning to end. Cameraman fell on this take but it's the end beat for me. Phew. I had tears streaming. And I asked if I could slowly gut the last guy while looking at Le mec," wrote Brandt in the caption of the two-video post which you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

Meanwhile, Modrovich was waiting until the series had officially returned and on screens before sharing this- her favorite behind-the-scenes look as a special early "Happy Father's Day!" treat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ildy Modrovich (@ildymojo)

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.