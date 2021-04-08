Lucifer: Kevin Alejandro Learns His Ildy Modrovich "Word" for His BDay

With production having officially wrapped for good on the popular Netflix series, Lucifans now get to play the waiting game. First, for the Season 5B trailer- and then for the series return for the second half of the current season on May 28. Of course, after that comes the final trailer/spoiler/season premiere cycle as the Tom Ellis-starring Lucifer nears its sixth and final season. But before anyone gets to any of that, series co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has a matter from the final day of filming she needs to finish. Turns out on the final day of filming, Modrovich gave out one word to a large chunk of the cast that she felt "encapsulated them" to her. One small problem? Cast member and director Kevin Alejandro (Det. Daniel "Dan" Espinoza) wasn't there- so Modrovich took to Twitter to kill two birds with one stone.

In the following post, Modrovich wishes Alejandro a happy birthday bestows upon him his word: "playful":

On our last day of shooting, I gave one word to many of our amazing cast members that kind of encapsulated them to me. But @kevinmalejandro wasn't there at that time! So Kev, I wanna say happy birthday! To the "playful" one of our bunch. You make everything fun. #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/MYdYs8Snve — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) April 7, 2021

While on Instagram, Modrovich really went for the waterworks and the heart-strings with this line, "Thank you for being the absolute opposite of a douche in every way":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ildy Modrovich (@ildymojo)

Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson was a guest on Word Balloon with John Siuntres, where he offered his thoughts and perspective on the series' run as well as how things are looking production-wise as it heads into its Season 5B return to the streaming service on May 28. Here are some of the highlights (with the full video below).

Sounds Like Luicfans Will Need to Heed Some "Negan Advice": While only willing to say that the Season 5B trailer will arrive sometime before May 28, Henderson's excitement seemed to drop a ten-ton implication that viewers aren't ready for what they'll see. "You guys are gonna shit yourself when you see that trailer," Henderson not-so-subtly revealed. "It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer- I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see… but it won't ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion. But it's got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, 'Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow.'"

The Last Day of Filming Sounding Realistically Sweet: While noting that the final day of filming was "very, very, very emotional," he also explained why that the day "was very sad but also it wasn't" for everyone. "Because we ended on our terms. We ended with a story we wanted to end with, and we ended with the family that we started with and that was a truly incredible day," Hendeson revealed. "We're sad. But, we're really, really happy also with what we were able to do. But yeah, we cried. We cried a lot, a lot."

COVID-19 Limitations Strengthened Character Development: Being one of the dozens of productions impacted by the global pandemic, Henderson and the team realized early on the limitations they would be dealing with. As a result, the creators were still able to tell the story they wanted to tell but crafted many of the scenes to be more character-driven than larger, action-oriented ones. "It forced us as writers to dig deeper into the dynamics between the characters," Henderson explained. "It also allowed us to show off just how damn good our cast is, so it affected a lot, but it's the exact same story we wanted to tell."

Director Sherwin Shilati & Writer Ildy Modrovich's "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" Will Be a Setlist of Cover Songs: Henderson made the reveal, tagging the episode as the most "rewatchable" one they've done. "Ildy wrote the episode and one of the things she did so well is everyone is singing something so different," Henderson explained. "It's the most rewatchable episode we've ever done because each musical number is just a different flavor, a different thing, in the best way possible. It's just awesome." He credits his co-showrunner for being able to craft an episode he readily admits he couldn't. "I could never write a song, which is also why whenever people asked me to do a musical episode, I was like, 'Ildy can! Not me.'," he said. "But man, it is one of my favorite episodes. What I love about our show is that there are episodes that some of us couldn't do, but would also love to do and then find a way to do. "That's ["Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam"] an episode that I could never write- or at least one I couldn't write as well as lldy did."

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).