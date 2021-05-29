Lucifer: Rafferty Shares Season 5b Release Party Look, Thanks Vaccines

As we mentioned earlier when we shared the trailer from JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) for some upcoming looks behind the scenes of Netflix's Lucifer Season 5b, we're not looking to interrupt any Lucifans out there in the middle of binging or re-binging the series' return. But just to take a minute's break from God (Dennis Haysbert), Lucifer, Michael (both Tom Ellis), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and the rest f the gang for a minute, writer/producer Chris Rafferty is sharing something pretty special. Taking to social media on Saturday, Rafferty shared a look at the release party- one that was actually able to go old-school by being in-person (with Rafferty offering special thanks to the vaccines out there that made it possible).

Here's a look at Rafferty's tweet from earlier today:

Last night's looong-awaited #Lucifer 5B release party! 🍾🥳🥂😈🎉 Damn, we sure have missed hanging out like this! 🤗🤗🤗 Thank you, vaccine! #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/n6QnT3P9L7 — Chris Rafferty (@Chris_Rafferty) May 29, 2021

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

And since you're here…

