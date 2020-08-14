Lucifer Season 5: Tom Ellis Updates Finale; Queen, S06 Contract & More

By this time next week (on August 21st), Lucifans will be demon wings-deep in Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part I (aka the first eight episodes), so we figure some of you might be a little tired of hearing from series star Tom Ellis on what you should expect. If that's the case, we'll give you a minute to clear out before we move, because Ellis dropped a few more bits of intel on the fifth season during an interview with DA MAN (full interview here). While the interview covers a wide range of topics, we pulled out some of the Lucifer-related highlights that caught our eyeballs. First up, Ellis revealed that the series was this close to wrapping work on the fifth season before it shut down: "We were agonizingly close to wrapping but lockdown beat us. So, we still have 60 percent of our season five finale to shoot."

Ellis also emphasized what we've been hearing already from the cast and producers: since this season was supposed to be the last, each episode is bigger than usual, in both actual length of the episode and the scope of the action and drama. A personal highlight for Ellis? Being able to work with "God": "We welcomed the legend that is Dennis Haysbert into the cast to play God and some of the scenes I got to do with him are amongst my favorite moments since the show started. I think people will love him. I know I do!"

For those who were paying attention to the DC FanDome schedule, the Lucifer virtual panel mentions a preview of the "Another One Bites the Dust" performance from this season's musical episode, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." While explaining why that episode, in particular, was fun to film, it would seem that he offers us a few more details: "It was by far and away the most fun I have had doing anything on a set ever! Singing and dancing make me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let's just say I felt like I'd won a competition to live out my dream."

One final point of interest came towards the end of the interview when Ellis clarified that he hadn't recently signed on for a sixth season because he was already contracted for six seasons. Reports surfaced earlier that Ellis and WBTV had a difficult negotiation over a sixth season, and though Ellis was locked in for a sixth season on paper it was also quite possible that it was a renegotiation of the contract that went south: "Well, just to be clear, I had signed on for six seasons of 'Lucifer' when I first started the job, so it was confusing to read that I somehow had a choice in the matter."

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?