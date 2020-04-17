Lucifer Season 6 Stalled Over Tom Ellis, WBTV Negotiations: Report

Things were looking good for Lucifer fans heading into April. Reports were already circulating that Netflix wanted to bring the series back for a sixth season, followed by series co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson signed to new deals that made the prospects that much better. Then came reports that series lead Tom Ellis had finalized a deal to return for another season (with the rest of the cast expected to join him). Except while everyone was celebrating safely from their own homes, there was one thing missing: a confirmation announcement.

It appears TV Line has the exclusive reason why as multiple sources tell the site negotiations between Ellis and Warner Bros. TV have stalled. While a sixth season is built into Ellis' contract so not returning would put him in breach, no one wants that to happen (especially the studio, who would not want to face the potential fan backlash). Warner Bros. TV has reportedly attempted to "sweeten the pot" several times but Ellis has rejected each offer. Reps from both sides declined to comment on TV Line's reporting, though an insider told the site, "Everyone wants Tom to be happy. But there's a limit, and it's been reached."

Here's a look back at the shooting script info tweet sent out to usher in the title of the season 5 opener, sporting the curious-sounding title "Really Sad Devil Guy" – written by executive producer Jason Ning (The Expanse) and directed by Eagle Egilsson (Gotham). Following the opener, viewers can look forward to "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!", "¡Diablo!", "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken", "Detective Amenadiel", "BluBallz", "Our Mojo", "Spoiler Alert", "Family Dinner", "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam", "Resting Devil Face", "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid", "A Little Harmless Stalking", "Nothing Last Forever", "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!", and "A Chance at a Happy Ending" (so much to unpack in that run of titles).

Modrovich is set to helm the season's penultimate episode, "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!" (written by Jason Ning, and what a wonderfully ironic title). Now that she's free to talk about it (so wait, as showrunner would she have to yell at herself if she spoiled anything), here's Modrovich's thoughts on the announcement: