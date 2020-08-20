Lucifer Season 6 Will Address Social Justice, Black Lives Matter

With only two days to go until Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar returning to his devilish ways for Netflix's Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 (the season's first eight episodes), executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are making more news about the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Speaking with ET's Katie Krause on Wednesday, Modrovich revealed that the series will be directly addressing the issues of social justice and Black Lives Matter during season 6: "When we got back to the [writers] room, we started looking at the fact that we're a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department. And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we're actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we're super excited about it," Modrovich said.

The writers are currently still mapping out the final season, with Modrovich set to write that particular episode- a responsibility not taken lightly: "I feel nervous about it because I want to get it right." For Henderson, addressing the current social climate was something the series couldn't pass up: "What we did want to do was speak to the cultural reckoning we're all going through and, I think, we'll be continuing to go through, and our place in it and our responsibility to say something." Modrovich promises that the episode will approach the topics from a deeply personal, raw, and emotional perspective- going at it "through our characters' eyes from an emotional place and not a preachy place. To really look at the situation socially, emotionally, and have it resonate on a deeper level than just words or rhetoric."

The executive producers spoke with the writers' room to get as many voices involved in sculpting the episode as possible, one that Modrovich admits will most likely be evolving over time: "We have a lot of voices in the room. We're a pretty diverse room, so it's taken a lot longer than most episodes to break because we have talked about everything. There have been many tears shed. I can just say everybody's very passionate about it, so I think that's what we're doing to get it right. We'll probably fine-tune it forever and be working on it until we shoot it."

When it came to the cast, the discussion came at a point when much of them had already made their views on the issues known, as Henderson explains: "You might have noticed that our cast has been tweeting about it quite a bit. It's very important to all of them too. D.B. [Woodside] was one of the people in particular that we really engaged with it — Lesley-Ann [Brandt], with Tom [Ellis]. Normally we pitch them their stories and a little bit of mythology, but this is a thing that almost all of them asked about, so we've listened to them and we've tried to make it as much of a conversation as possible and a listening exercise."

One issue Lucifans will not see being addressed any time soon is COVID-19. "As far as the pandemic goes, nope. No one wants to talk about COVID on Lucifer," Modrovich explained. As for Henderson, the show's world allows them to not have to include something that viewers might be looking to take a brief (and safe) break from: "We figure by the time we've aired, we'll look back at that and be like, 'That sucked and I never want to go back there again.'"

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?