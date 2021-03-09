Lucifer Star DB Woodside: Series "Going Out the Way We Wanted"; Video

Remember us mentioning the mixed bag of emotions our coverage of Netflix's Lucifer has been the past few weeks with stars Tom Ellis Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Lauren German, as well as writer Chris Rafferty, and more sharing looks from the set as production on the 10-episode final season nears its end. Well, Lucifans can now add DB Woodside's (Amenadiel) name to the list- and in a big way. On Tuesday, Woodside took to social media to announce that it was the "final week of my last scenes with my brother [Lucifer/Tom Ellis]" and promising fans that the series is "going out the way we wanted." Here's a look at what Woodside has to say specifically- and if the words aren't enough to kick you in the feels? There's a Lucifer/Amenadiel tribute video edited by Kristin Harris to take care of that.

"Well… it's here, Fam. The final week of my last scenes with my brother / What a lovely little ride this has been. From Vancouver to LA. / Thank you Vancouver. I have never forgotten any of y'all. 😉❤️ / We have been so blessed. You, the Lucifer fans, have been so kind to this little show that was counted out by so many people. So many times. Six seasons later and we're going out the way we wanted. And it's all because of YOU. 🙏🏾😈 / As Amenadiel would probably say: Let's go home. ❤️😘 / Thank you for sharing this edit, Kristin Harris." Here's a look at Woodside's Instagram post from earlier today, followed by a larger look at the video shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DB Woodside (@dbwofficial)

While Lucifans wait for news on the series' return, here's a look back at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last year, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.