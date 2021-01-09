Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.

Unless you've found yourself living under a rock for the past few months (or stuck in Hell running the place), you know how an already screwed-up and pandemic-ravaged U.S. found a way to screw itself up even more this week. If you turn on any news channel right now, you'll see a report covering some aspect of Trump's pissy-fit that turned into a bunch of domestic-terrorist sore losers armed with their heightened sense of privilege, confederate flags, pro-Nazi garb, and MAGA hats to trash the nation's capital. To put it bluntly, a bunch of people who couldn't spell "Washington D.C." if you spotted them the 'Washington" trashed the center of Democracy all in the name of a third-rate reality show host who's lost way more money than he ever made. Well, since that all went down? The silent majority ranging from folks like me to big names in sports, entertainment, and business finally started speaking up and reminding the loud-mouths that there are way more of us than there are of them,- and from now on? We're going to remind you of that. Every. Day. A perfect example of that came from Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt aka Maze, who took to social media to put "The Walking Mid-Life Crisis" Donald Trump Jr. in his place about his daddy.

Now, it's not surprising to see Brandt and other cast members take to social media to make their voices heard on any number of social issues because they are a very socially-aware and active group. In the past, we've covered both Brandt and Tom Ellis' thoughts on how "The Orange Monster" mishandled the COVID pandemic. This time, Brandt responds to Donny Jr.'s tweet-whine where he goes snowflake over Twitter finally doing the right thing and shutting down Trump's account before he coordinates more attacks on Washington D.C. See, Donny's crying because he feels like his daddy's not being treated fairly- that he's being treated worse than those we all know his daddy would invite down to Maro-Crap-Hole for the weekend. It takes someone as sharp as Brandt to point out the obvious: of all the people he could lump his daddy in with, he picked a bunch of failed dictators. Pretty appropriate. A point Brandt succinctly makes in her retweet response. Here's a look at Brandt's tweet from earlier today, offering Donny Jr. a bit of a clearer understanding of where his daddy ranks among the world's worst- followed by Brandt's Instagram post where proudly take a well-deserved victory lap for her social media mic drop moment:

So you're admitting your father is a failed dictator. https://t.co/4XHvX45adT pic.twitter.com/ru2A6s25rn — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) January 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesley-Ann Brandt (@lesleyannbrandt)

What follows are two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God (Dennis Haysbert) took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God (Dennis Haysbert) having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Earlier this month, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its finale season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of the sixth season, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have been offering up over the past few weeks. For our first eight chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr./Jen Graham Imada), and "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope/Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen/Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine/Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy/Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope/Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside/Aiyana White).