Lucifer Star Tom Ellis: Series Is "My Doctor Who"; Playing The Doctor

With the first half of the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer still burning up streaming screens everywhere, the final eight episodes of the season expected to drop in the next few months, and a sixth (and final) season still to go, the future's looking pretty bright (and incredibly busy) for our Devil, Tom Ellis. But for the sake of this, we're diving back a bit into Ellis' filmography one more time. From 2000's Kiss Me Kate and 2006's Eastenders to 2010's Merlin, 2012's Gates, and the long-running sitcom Miranda, Ellis has an impressive on-screen resume that displayed his ability to balance comedy with dead-serious drama long well before taking on the role of "fallen angel" (with his turn as flawed, morally-twisted Dr. William Rush in USA Network's Rush a personal favorite). But we're going with the safe bet that it was his role as NHS Dr. Thomas Milligan (Martha's ex) in Doctor Who Series 3, Episode 13 "Last of the Time Lords" that opened the door for Square Mile to ask the actor about the possibility of taking on the time-traveling lead.

While he readily admits that he doubts it would ever happen now, playing the Doctor would've been an opportunity he jumped at in the past. "Back in the day, I would have loved to have had an opportunity to play Doctor Who. I just never think that ever would have happened. Partly because I'd have done this show, and I just don't think people thought of me like that," Ellis revealed (though he might want to talk to Peter Capaldi about that). That said, Ellis sees his long-running Netflix series as his own "fulfilling," fan-loving franchise. "Weirdly, the part of Lucifer, in my own head I'm like, 'this is my Doctor Who.' That's what it felt like. It's the character traits, isn't it? Having the luxury to play such a fulfilling character."