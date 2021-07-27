Lucifer: When Neil Gaiman Gave The Devil His Due Way Back in 2015

By now, Lucifer fans have heard the news that series star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich had to share over the weekend during their Comic-Con@Home panel. Accompanied by a teaser video, the trio announced that the sixth and final season of Netflix's beloved series would end its run on September 10. Were we surprised that the final season was debuting that soon? Sure, but that still leaves over a month for the fans, the cast, and the creative team to prepare themselves for the final (???) farewell.

Back in March, Neil Gaiman thanked the showrunners and their team via social media, offering kind words for the way they took care of the character he created with Sam Kieth & Mike Dringenberg (first introduced in 1989's The Sandman #4) and making him their own over the course of six seasons (and two homes). Now with The Sandman on its way to the streaming service (with Gwendoline Christie playing Lucifer), Gaiman is checking back in as a follow-up to the weekend's news with a trip down Twitter memory lane to share with everyone the faith he had in the show from the start.

Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet, and he's definitely right about the "wild ride" part considering the show's gone from being cancelled on network television to being resurrected in large part to the devotion of the Lucifans on a streaming service where its popularity grew to new heights. But Gaiman gets bragging rights for calling it six years ago:

Season 6 of @LuciferNetflix arrives on September 10th. It's been a wild ride. I just hunted down my original Tweet, from May 2015. I think I called it fairly well, in hindsight.https://t.co/vO25v1MLUj https://t.co/3GnSR0FOVX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Gaiman's tweet from 2015, with a profound prediction from the author as well as an accurate description of Ellis's Lucifer:

I watched the LUCIFER pilot & suspect the show will become a guilty pleasure for a lot of people. Tom Ellis plays L like a sexymadbadDrWho. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 9, 2015 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the video showing that all bad things must come to an end, beginning September 10th:

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

