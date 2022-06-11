Evil Season 3 Episode 1 "The Demon of Death" Images, Preview Released

With Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring Evil returning to its wicked, wicked ways this Sunday with the kick-off to its third season, we have a pretty massive preview to pass along for the season-opener S03E01 "The Demon of Death." And with the action picking up right where things left off at the end of the second season, it's safe to say that David (Colter), Kristen (Herbers), and Ben (Mandvi) could use a case to distract them from some personal issues that need to be addressed. Granted, a machine that weighs souls wasn't exactly at the top of our list but…

Now here's a look at the photo gallery for Paramount+'s Evil S03E01 "The Demon of Death," followed by an episode overview, teaser, and season trailer:

Evil Season 3 Episode 1 "The Demon of Death": David's relationship with Kristen takes a turn when he gives in to his temptation. Meanwhile, the team is tasked with exploring a machine to measure the weight of the human soul as it leaves a dying body.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.