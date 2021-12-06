MacGruber: Peacock Video Honors America's Ultimate Hero & Uber Patriot

In ten days, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) will be unleashed onto streaming screens (and finally free from prison) when the eight-episode series makes its debut. In the upcoming series, our heroes been rotting for over a decade because… well… we'll get to that. But when a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane) has the world in his crosshairs, MacGruber will have to reunite with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to save the day. But for those of you not up-to-speed on "The Man with (No) Plan" and his backstory, the fine folks at Peacock have you covered with a little "history lesson" that should help.

Based on the original Saturday Night Live sketch and picking up where the feature film left off, the series also stars Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach). Now here's a look back at the greatness that is Forte's MacGruber MacGyver, here's a compilation of all of the moments our main man was showing off his awesomeness somehow compressed into only a little more than 12 minutes (modern science is pretty amazing):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber | The Epic History of MacGruber MacGyver (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaCPCekIL3s)

With the series set to premiere on December 16th, here's a look at the first interview from the disgraced national hero before he begins his journey back to redemption (or even bigger disasters… it really could go either way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Jailhouse Interview With MacGruber [Explicit] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_zkOGsFTzw)

Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone serve as showrunners, with Solomon & Taccone writing and the trio serving as executive producers. Peacock's MacGruber is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video; filming on the series took place in Los Angeles, California.