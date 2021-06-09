MacGruber: Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Join Series

Last August, the official word went out. Will Forte's (Flipped) MacGruber would be making its way to Peacock in 2021 with a series order of eight half-hour episodes. And he wasn't returning alone, with Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprising their respective roles as Vicki St. Elmo (from SNL and the 2010 film) and Dixon Piper (from the film). Now we're learning who else will be enlisting in the series to help (or hinder) our heroes, with Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke joining the series from Universal Television.

Now here's a look at the official announcement video, which ends with a special "message" from "The Man With None of The Answers" to spread the word- ya friggin' turds:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber's rock has always been his father, Perry (Elliot). Though they've drifted apart over the years, MacGruber will need his father's sage guidance if he hopes to succeed. Fishburne's General Barrett Fasoose is a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire US military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is currently married to MacGruber's ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo. Rourke has been tapped for the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, one of MacGruber's mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world- and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.

Forte writes and executive produces alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David also serve as executive producers. MacGruber is from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

