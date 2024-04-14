Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney+, Doctor Strange, Marvel, Marvel Comics, TV | Tagged: Madisynn, she-hulk

Madisynn Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut This Week In What If Venom #3

This week's What If... Venom #3 looks to have the first appearance in comics of Madisynn King from the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series

This week's What If… Venom #3 by Jeremy Holt and Manuel Garcia looks to have the first appearance in comic books of the character Madisynn King from the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series. The preview of the comic featured Wong heading off to watch the season finale of The Bachelor with her, with Madisynn calling him "Wongers" off-panel and letting him know that the "bottomless" gin and tonics are "readyyy." Doctor Strange is not best pleased.

Played by Patty Guggenheim, Madisynn ("with two Ns, one Y, but it's not where you think") gets sent through an interdimensional portal by a stage magician with too much power. After making a deal with a demon, she escaped and landed in Kamar-Taj where she met and became friends with Wong. "I made a pact with a demon that I cannot discuss. Otherwise he said he would 'reap my soul and the souls of all I love".

Wong later summoned to court. "Wongers! Oh, did you get a ticket for texting? Just say you were texting 911. They can't prosecute." A later scene saw Wong and her binging The Sopranos with Madisynn sharing popcorn and drinks, discovering that Wong's favourite was a G&T. And now that's all part of the comics canon as well, in one reality at least.

Here's the full preview of the issue. Will we see Madisynn in the flesh, or have likeness rights not been sorted out? Find out on Wednesday… or sooner if someone sends me leaked scans.

WHAT IF VENOM #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240660

(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Leinil Yu

THE SYMBIOTE SUPREME! NONE ARE SAFE from the Venom symbiote's permeation of every corner of yesteryear and the present alike with its inky, black tendrils…not even DOCTOR STRANGE, THE SORCERER SUPREME! BY THE CRYING CREATURES OF KLYNTAR, THIS IS ONE YOU CAN'T MISS!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!