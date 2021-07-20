Manifest Lives? Netflix, NBC Reportedly Eyeing Series; Rake Responds

Well, what a difference nearly three weeks makes. At the end of June, Manifest creator Jeff Rake revealed how he could conceivably wrap up the series with a two-hour finale. Now it looks like he might get longer than that, with the previously canceled series reportedly being courted again by both Netflix and its previous home, NBC. While representatives for Warner Bros. TV, Netflix, and NBC declined to comment on Deadline Hollywood's reporting, the change of heart by the streamer and the broadcast network comes after the series has boasted impressive viewership numbers in the U.S. in the midst of a massive #SaveManifest fan campaign.

For Netflix, making a play for the series makes perfect sense considering how well the previous seasons continue to perform even a month out from their debut on the streamer. One sticking point? International distribution for the series, which Netflix would normally want to control but WBTV has brokered global market-by-market deals. That said, Netflix and WBTV do have the Lucifer role model to look to when it comes to smoothing over global market issues. Here's a look at Rake's most recent tweet on the subject:

Lots of speculation out there. No comment. Other than, if the impossible happens and the dead rise again, it's because of YOU.#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) July 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

For NBC, the change of heart comes from the show's success on streaming, some unexpected holes in NBC's primetime line-up, and apparently finding enough loose change in the couch cushions to be able to afford a fourth season. First, a deal that would've brought back Good Girls for an 8-episode fifth season fell apart last month over reported cast/deal issues. Following that came the surprise news that the network wasn't moving ahead with the previously-announced "Law & Order" spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense (with the James Spader-starring The Blacklist making the move to Thursday nights). Apparently, those two moves freed up much more than spots on the schedule, with NBC also having more funds on hand for a fourth-season return.

