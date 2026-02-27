Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" Images, S01E04 Overview Released

Along with new images for CBS's Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death," we've got the overview and teaser image for S01E04: "The Gathering Storm."

CBS has got a big Sunday night planned, and that includes the series premiere of EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, kicking off with the season opener, S01E01: "Piya Wiconi." But there's still time to squeeze in an update or two before then, like what we have waiting for you below. First up, we have new images added to the overview for March 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death." Following a look back at the previously released overview and image for March 15th's S01E03: "Road to Nowhere," we've added an overview and image for March 22nd's S01E04: "The Gathering Storm." And don't forget that we have Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice) on the way as Randall Clegg, the head of a family who might just have roots that run as deep as the Duttons' – and there doesn't seem to be a lot of love between the families.

Marshals Season 1: S01E01 – S01E04 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 1: "Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

