Marshals S01E03 Preview: Is Kayce Going Down a "Road to Nowhere"?

We've got an early look at what's ahead with the March 15th episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, S01E03: "Road to Nowhere."

Article Summary Marshals S01E03, "Road to Nowhere," brings Kayce Dutton into a violent standoff over a mine near Broken Rock.

CBS and producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser tease intense action in the latest Yellowstone spinoff.

Episode previews highlight Kayce's journey from Yellowstone Ranch to high-stakes U.S. Marshals drama in Montana.

Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack, episode 3 features a tense manhunt after a deadly shootout.

With a little more than a week to go until the next chapter of the "Yellowstone" universe gets underway, we're getting a look at what CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Marshals has in store for Luke Grimes's Kayce Dutton through the first three episodes. Previously, we shared official overviews and image galleries for March 1st's S01E01: "Piya Wiconi" and March 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death." You can now add the official overview and image gallery for March 15th's S01E03: "Road to Nowhere" into the mix, along with new images for "Piya Wiconi" – all waiting for you below:

Marshals Season 1: S01E01 S01E03 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 1: "Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

