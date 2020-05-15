Martha Hart and Chris Jericho Talk Death of Owen Hart, WWE Lawsuit

Next week, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring wraps up a successful second season with one of its most heartbreaking and controversial subjects: the shocking death of Owen Hart. A member of professional wrestling's famed Hart family, Owen fell to his death at then-WWF's pay-per-view event Over the Edge. In the guise of the Blue Blazer, Owen was set to be lowered down from the rafters of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, for his Intercontinental Championship match against The Godfather. Producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's docuseries take a look at the days and hours leading up to the incident, speaking with family and friends about the wrestler's life as well as examining the controversy surrounding the company's decision to continue the event after the fatal accident.

To coincide with the episode, Dark Side of the Ring narrator and AEW star Chris Jericho sat down with Owen's widow Martha Hart for his Talk is Jericho podcast. Over the course of the episode, Hart recalls how she first met Owen, what their life was like on the road and outside of the ring, how Owen reacted to brother Bret "The Hitman" Hart leaving for WCW, and more. Hart also doesn't shy away from the matters surrounding her husband's death, and in the clip below (followed by full podcast) she offers some insight into some particularly nasty legal dealings with the WWE/WWF and how that helped in the creation of the Owen Hart Foundation.

Dark Side of the Ring season 2, episode 10 "The Final Days of Owen Hart": On May 23rd, 1999, Owen Hart fell to his death in a stunt that went tragically wrong. Owen's family and colleagues bravely relive his final days.