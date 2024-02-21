Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, TV | Tagged: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, disney plus, ironheart, Marvel Studios, mcu

Marvel Studios: Good News for "Agatha," Bad News for "Ironheart"

In a Marvel Studios profile article published today, things are looking good for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries - but not so much for Ironheart.

As bad as things may have been over the past year, we have to admit that Marvel Studios has been hitting it big lately in a number of ways – from the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men '97 to the casting announcement for 2025's big-screen Fantastic Four film. While it's still way too soon to know if it's just a moment of good luck or a long-term sign of better things to come. In a profile posted by The Hollywood Reporter earlier today, the spotlight shined on the changes that Marvel Studios is hoping will get things back on track. As we previously reported, series projects moving forward will put much more of the creative & production control back into the hands of the showrunners – fallout, many say, from the disappointing ratings that the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion brought (especially considering its price tag). The report also had some additional intel to share regarding Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)-starring Ironheart. For the former, it's some good news – but for the latter? Not so much…

When it comes to the WandaVision spinoff series, there is reportedly positive buzz building around "Agatha" ahead of what is expected to be a fall premiere (possibly Halloween season, which would make sense). Apparently, a large chunk of that goodwill stems from how the series only needed one day of reshoots earlier this month than the five that were budgeted for. As for Ironheart, it doesn't appear that the streaming series will be hitting Disney+ screens until at least 2025 – with "Agatha" and Echo listed as the only two live-action MCU series hitting the streamer this year.

Patti LuPone was a guest on the You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast with Hillary Clinton & Amber Ruffin. Covering the award-winning icon of stage & screen's career, LuPone discussed what a bonding experience it was filming the series – especially how close she and Aubrey Plaza became. During the conversation, LuPone revealed that filming the series was finished just before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and that it's set to be released around Halloween 2024 release (with LuPone adding a great line about needing a walker by then). Here's a look at the entire episode – with LuPone discussing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series around the 34:05 mark:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Star Sasheer Zamata on Jennifer Kale

Actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) discussed the MCU series during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

