Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, and executive producer Jeffrey Bell have been making the rounds to discuss the legacy of the long-running ABC series. Speaking with The A.V. Club, the trio was asked if there was ever a storyline idea they wanted to tackle or character they wanted to use but couldn't. Whedon mentioned that there was "talk about Sousa having to do a detour undercover as a cop to fight in the streets in Avengers because Enver [Gjokaj] was in that film [as a police officer]" but nothing came of it.

In general, Tancharoen, Whedon, and Bell conceded that working for a company as big as Marvel/Disney with "a bunch of established moving parts." Bell did let "slip" one character, in particular, they had in mind for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.– but we have a strange feeling that its current series status (see below) might've been the reason he was taken off the table: "We had a lot of ideas where we were—and I'll say this, I don't care—we were given the green light originally to use certain characters from Marvel, and started to break story based on those characters—[coughs] MODOK—and then they retracted it. So there were a bunch of things that were going to get a little batshit crazy that were above our pay grade, in terms of the toys we were allowed to play with"

Having survived (for now) "The Great Jeph Loeb Purge of January 2020," Hulu's animated M.O.D.O.K. boasts a voice cast that includes Patton Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm). The megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!