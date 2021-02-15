Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Releases 2 Eps Details; X-Men Villains Appearing

While there's still no word on when viewers can expect to see Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., the Hulu streaming is giving viewers a preview of what to expect when it does hit their streaming screens. And just to let you know before we go any further? There will be time travel- and it will involve a Third Eye Blind concert. It's like Blum and Oswalt are standing outside our bedroom windows, holding a boombox in the air- but this time, "Semi-Charmed Life" is playing. Following that, a look at two "sinister' X-Men characters who are expected to join the show's "brood" (nice ten-ton hints, am I right?).

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Image: Hulu)
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Season 1, Episode 1 "If This Be … M.O.D.O.K.": Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family! Written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kramer.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Season 1, Episode 2 "The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot": In an effort win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a Third Eye Blind concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in past. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kamer.

As for some of the familiar faces that viewers can expect, Blum confirmed via Twitter that Mr. Sinister will be playing a role (more on that below). In addition, Blum also confirmed during an interview with ComicsXF that the Brood Queen, head of a parasitic race of aliens, will also appear.

With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world. Just how tough have things gotten? You'll see in the previews included during the NYCCxM panel (at the beginning of the video, with additional previews throughout):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j1mFgck0co&feature=emb_logo

After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

M.O.D.O.K. almost made it to Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Image: Marvel Comics)
Leading up to their NYCC panel (above), Blum shared behind-the-scenes looks at the season's (pre-COVID) table reads and announcing Hulu was promoting his and Oswalt's Marvel Comics comic book series M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games at the end of each episode as well as a comics "playlist" of the issues/storylines that inspired that episode.

