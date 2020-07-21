Marvel's Storyboards Trailer: Joe Quesada's Storytelling Quest Begins

It was only yesterday that we were telling you about Marvel Entertainment's upcoming new series Marvel's Storyboards. Hosted by Joe Quesada (Marvel's Hero Project, Marvel 616), EVP and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, the unscripted series explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers across all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. Now, viewers are getting a look firsthand at the series, set to premiere this Thursday, July 23, with the first season (a second season is set for later this year) available for free on Marvel's YouTube channel and Marvel.com.

Marvel's Storyboards Season 1 Schedule: Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman; Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley; Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle; Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir; Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl; and Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez.

"After doing this show, I've been personally blown away by the sheer talent and passion that each of these storytellers brings to their work, and I hope that our fans will feel the same," said Quesada. "The show takes us on the ice with an Olympic legend and then puts us on to the stage where art, humor, and truth collide. It sits us behind the piano with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, and then treks us up the side of a daunting mountain – and that's all just a glimpse of what we have in store!"

The series is set to air in two, six-episode seasons, spotlighting a variety of visionary, critically-acclaimed storytellers, including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas).

"Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel's Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond," said Quesada. "With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel's Storyboards for all our fans this summer!"