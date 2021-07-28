Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman: TBS Reboot Taps Emily Hampshire as Lead

The classic 1970s comedy-drama Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman will be rebooted on TBS, starring Emily Hampshire, who will also co-write, executive produce, and star as the eponymous heroine. All this in time for series producer Norman Lear's 99th birthday. The original show was created by Lear as a satirical take on consumer culture as the housewife heroine had to deal with nutty and violent situations that kept erupting in her life. It was the show that captured the weirdness of the 1970s as an oddball soap opera farce.

"The kick of kicks as I turn 99 today is learning that TBS is developing MHMH and will allow us to make a new version of it starring Emily Hampshire," Lear said. "As someone who believes his 99 years on this planet is owed to the amount of laughter he enjoyed through the years, here's to the next 99. Bless you all!"

As reported at Deadline, Letterkenny creator Jacob Tierney will co-write the series and executive produce with Hampshire, Lear, and Brent Miller, executive producing via Act III Productions. Tierney will be the showrunner of the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. The series had been in development since February before it landed at TBS.

The updated Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman is about a small-town woman in Ohio (Hampshire) who feels like a nobody in every aspect of her life until she suddenly becomes a "Verified" social media somebody after her nervous breakdown goes viral. Considered one of the top cult classic TV shows of all time, the original series aired in on weeknight syndication from January 1976-July 1977. It was a groundbreaking spoof of the soap opera format and a subversive satire of America's media and consumer culture. Louise Lasser won an Emmy nomination as the eponymous heroine who went through increasingly complex and compounding life events and scenarios that reflected the changing social fabric of America in the 1970s. The new version brings a modern twist to the original characters and the fictitious small town of Fernwood, OH. It also marks Emily Hampshire's first ongoing TV series since the end of Schitt's Creek.

