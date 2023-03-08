Masters of the Universe: Revolution Welcomes Melissa Benoist As Teela On International Women's Day 2023, Mattel announced Melissa Benoist as Teela in Kevin Smith & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Mattel, Inc. announced today that Melissa Benoist (HBO Max's upcoming The Girls on the Bus) joins the voice cast of Kevin Smith & Netflix's acclaimed He-Man adaptation, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, as the heroine, Teela. Fresh off her run as the titular superhero Kara Danvers/Kara Zor-El in the hit The CW show Supergirl, Benoist joins Revolution's all-star cast, which includes Chris Wood as He-Man, Emmy nominee Mark Hamill as Skeletor, and William Shatner in a still-to-be announced role.

Just in time for International Women's Day, today's news marks Benoist's third collaboration with Smith, having previously appeared in the films Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Clerks III. Benoist's role as Teela will mark her second time working with her husband, Chris Wood, who appeared in the earlier seasons of Supergirl as Mon-El. "I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith, and join the Revolution family as another bold and fearless heroine," said Benoist. "I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela's story with fans."

Set as the follow-up to 2021's Revelation, Revolution finds Benoist joining the fray as Teela alongside He-Man and the rest of the Masters as they struggle to save Eternia from the tangles of darkness. Revolution is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before. It's technology up against magic as He-Man & the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.

"On the heels of our 40th anniversary, He-Man is more prevalent in pop culture than ever before, which is why we're especially excited to bring the force that is Melissa Benoist into the fold," said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "Melissa already exemplifies every aspect of Teela's formidable personality, and we know that she will continue to showcase the same heart as she did in Supergirl, providing audiences with a new iteration of a classic character synonymous with strength and heroism." Masters of the Universe: Revolution is set to debut on Netflix in 2024 and is executive produced by Mattel's Soulie, Rob David, and Christopher Keenan, as well as Ted Biaselli and Smith.