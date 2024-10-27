Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock: CBS Releases Episode 4 Sneak Peeks, Holiday Episode Intel

We've got four sneak previews for CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E04: "The Rabbit and the Hawk" and a look at the holiday episode.

Even though we're going to be heartbroken when Halloween is over (so we're not looking to rush things), CBS is giving us a an early look at what the holidays have to offer from Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock. First up, we have an episode trailer and four sneak previews for this week's episode, S01E04: "The Rabbit and the Hawk," that we've added to the overview and image gallery included in our series preview rundown. Following that, we're flashing ahead for a look at CBS holiday season episode S01E08: "Belly of the Beast," hitting on Thursday, December 5th, that includes an overview and an early preview image. Here's a look…

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 4: "The Rabbit and the Hawk" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tasks Matty (Kathy Bates) with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife. Written by Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the episode trailer, four sneak previews and image gallery released for the season's fourth episode:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" – Matty (Kathy Bates) works on a case with Julian (Jason Ritter) in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) learns a secret about Julian's past. Here's a look at the early preview image that was released:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!