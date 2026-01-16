Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock: CBS Series Sets Edwin Hodge as Season 2 Guest Star

Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) will guest star during the second season of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock.

Article Summary Edwin Hodge joins Matlock Season 2 as guest star Langston, a charming double PhD with deep secrets.

Sarah Wright Olsen and Henry Haber bring fresh energy as new regulars shaking up the firm dynamics.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman teases hilarious clashes with newcomers, especially with Haber’s “bro” character.

Skye P. Marshall hypes a midseason episode twist, promising big surprises for returning Matlock viewers.

We've got more casting news for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall-starring Matlock to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star during the second season. Hodge's Langston is described as "the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker." Along with having previously co-starred with her in CBS's 2002 medical drama Good Sam, Hodge and Marshall were married in 2024.

Back in December, fans learned that the hit series would be welcoming two new cast members. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Snyder Urman explained, "We're always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers' room that we've been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro."

During the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Marshall offered some insights into her two newest co-stars and how viewers should brace themselves for the show's midseason return episode. Marshall shared that Olson and Haber have added a "different light and energy and charisma" to the show's storylines, teasing that what's still to come with the midseason premiere will hit viewers the way the twist did during the series opener. From there, Marshall shares how lucky they all are to be a part of that show and how much it means to see everyone be appreciated for their work.

The showrunner continued back in December, when asked about the newest additions, "What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you, it's funny."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

