Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock S02E12 Sneak Peek: Olympia & Julian Discuss Their Dating Lives

With CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock returning this week, check out a sneak peek at what's ahead with S02E12: "The Cavalry Isn't Coming."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Matlock Season 2 Episode 12: "The Cavalry Isn’t Coming" on CBS.

Olympia and Julian share a candid conversation about balancing dating amid legal chaos.

New characters Gwen and Hunter shake up the law firm’s dynamic this season.

Skye P. Marshall teases major twists and fresh energy with the show's midseason return.

In CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock S02E12: "The Cavalry Isn't Coming," Matty (Kathy Bates) tries to balance an important case and her wedding anniversary, while Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter) track down a lead that could connect to someone who worked at the Wellbrexa lab. With only days to go until the hit show's return, we've added a sneak peek to our Season 2 preview rundown below (which also includes a look at S02E13: "The Future Is Nigh"). In the clip, we get a fun, personal moment between Olympia and Julian as they discuss making dating work in their busy lives.

Matlock Season 2: S02E12 & S02E13 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 12: "The Cavalry Isn't Coming" – The stakes are high when Matty represents one of Jacobson Moore's own on trial amidst her and Edwin's 50th wedding anniversary. Meanwhile, Olympia and Julian track down a scientist from the Wellbrexa lab. Written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 13: "The Future Is Nigh" – Olympia and the team take on a client, Vicki (guest star Yara Martinez), who is fighting to gain full control of an AI afterlife software company she developed with her late sister. Also, Olympia tries to repair her relationship with Sarah, and Matty gets a troubling call from Joey. Edwin Hodge returns as Langston. Written by Helen Childress & Michelle Leibel and directed by Kat Coiro.

Back in December, fans learned that the hit series would be welcoming two new cast members. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Snyder Urman explained, "We're always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers' room that we've been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro."

During the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Marshall offered some insights into her two newest co-stars and how viewers should brace themselves for the show's midseason return episode. Marshall shared that Olson and Haber have added a "different light and energy and charisma" to the show's storylines, teasing that what's still to come with the midseason premiere will hit viewers the way the twist did during the series opener. From there, Marshall shares how lucky they all are to be a part of that show and how much it means to see everyone be appreciated for their work.

The showrunner continued back in December, when asked about the newest additions, "What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you, it's funny."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

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