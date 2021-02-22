Matt Riddle Wins at Elimination Chamber; What's Next for Lashley?

So Edge chooses Roman Reigns. Hmm, who could have seen that coming? Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage in progress for WWE Elimination Chamber. The Smackdown Elimination Chamber match led right into the Universal Championship match, and here we are, an hour into this PPV. Not bad. Time for the United States Championship match now.

Elimination Chamber Results – United States Championship Match

Michael Cole and Corey Graves brag about Bad Bunny bringing the 24/7 Championship onto SNL this week. Then Sonya Deville schmoozes Bad Bunny backstage. Miz interrupts to talk some trash with Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny gives it right back to him, and when Miz shoves him, Bad Bunny slaps him in the face. Miz turns around to hit him back and Damian Priest is there.

John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley

Time for the third match of Elimination Chamber. John Morrison and Riddle come out for a match. MVP comes out on crutches with Lashley, which is good. I hope he's able to stay on TV with Hurt Business through his injury. He and they have too much momentum to lose with time off. Michael Cole prostitutes himself for Snickers and then the match gets underway.

Lashley dominates both men as they try to take him on one by one. Then he dominates both men as they try to team up on him. Eventually, Riddle gets lucky and he and Morrison capitalize, hitting a few big dives on Lashley, but Morrison immediately turns on Riddle and tries to sneak in a pin.

Riddle hits Floating Bro on Lashley, but Morrison breaks up the pin. He hits Starship Pain on Lashley, and Lashley still kicks out. Morrison then gets in a shouting match with MVP outside and takes his crutch away from him. MVP continues to walk around without the crutch, so maybe his injury is more work than shoot. Lashley prevents Morrison from hitting him with the crutch, but Riddle takes it and hits them both. Bro Derek on Morrison and Riddle wins the title.

Winner: Riddle

Oh, Lashley is not happy about that at all. I liked this match. It didn't go on too long. I mean you get a completely meaningless six-man tag match on Raw that goes on twice as long as this match. It told a story that kept Lashley looking strong since he didn't get pinned to lose the belt. Lashley really ought to be challenging for the WWE Championship anyway, so all of this worked outside, aside from Riddle being obnoxious and all.

An ad for WrestleMania, happening April 10th and 11th, touts Peacock EX-X-XCLUSIVIVITY.

Well, time to pass this back to Chelsy for the next match of WWE Elimination Chamber, the women's tag team title match. Check back soon for that at the link down below.

Follow Bleeding Cool's coverage of the Elimination Chamber PPV here.