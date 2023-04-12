Max Is The Official Name Of The HBO Max/Discovery+ Rebrand Max is the official name of the HBO Max and Discovery+ merged streaming service, and it launches May 23rd.

Max is the official new name for the combined streaming service for HBO Max and Discovery+, as many had speculated it would be. The announcement was made this afternoon, and a plethora of announcements are forthcoming about all kinds of exciting projects you can read about over the next couple of hours here on BC. The new service will go live on May 23rd. This being the 100th anniversary year of Warner Bros., the announcements and rebranding made sense now more than at any other time.

The Max Logo Reminds Me Of Cinemax

"This is a real moment for us … This is our time. This is our chance, and everything is possible," CEO David Zaslav said in his introductory remarks. "I feel like, for our company, this is our rendezvous with destiny." The $43 billion Warner Media-Discovery merger closed a bit more than a year ago, and 2023 also happens to be the 100th anniversary of the founding of Warner Bros. The centennial provided a centerpiece for an opening video as well as Zaslav's comments. He called 2022 "a year of coming together, a year of restructuring, and now off we go, all together to build Warner Bros. Discovery into the next century."

JB Perrette, President & CEO, Global Streaming & Games, Warner Bros Discovery, said the aim of blending Discovery and Warner content in a single service is to stand out "in a sea of streaming services" crowding the market. "In this era of peak confusion, we're trying to simplify and improve the experience for consumers," he said.

Hopefully, they can commit to keeping costs down for us during all this transition time. Discovery+ was a massive deal at the price they had it at, and while I understand that Max will combine that with a top notch catalog like HBO Max already has, I think the opportunity is there to really make this service special. If they go after the NBA rights as well… hmm…

Plenty more on this throughout the day.