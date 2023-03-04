Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 8 Preview: Mikes Goes Off The Grid Here's the overview, images & trailer for Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown S02E08 "Santa Jesus."

Sometimes, the preview package we get on a show for an upcoming episode pretty much speaks for itself. And that's the case with our preview for this weekend's chapter of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown. With S02E08 "Santa Jesus," we have an episode overview that begins with, "Mike spends his version of a day off the grid." One season and seven episodes in, I think we all know by now how well that's probably not going to go. And based on what you're about to see from the preview images and trailer that we have waiting for you below, it's looking like that's a safe-bet assumption to have…

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E08 "Santa Jesus"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 8 "Santa Jesus": Written by Hugh Dillon & Stephen Kay, the episode finds Mike (Jeremy Renner) spending his version of a day off the grid. Meanwhile, Ian (Hugh Dillon) goes to great lengths to solve a problem, Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) has a gift for Raphael (Daniel "D Smoke" Farris), and Milo (Aidan Gillen) speaks to Iris (Emma Laird) alone. Now, here's a look at the trailer & preview images released for this weekend's episode.

In the following behind-the-scenes look at last weekend's episode, Jeremy Renner and costars Hugh Dillon & Hamish Allan-Headley (Robert) discuss the precarious situation facing the SWAT division. Following that, Taylor Handley (Kyle McLusky) & Nishi Munshi (Tracy McLusky) shares some thoughts on their characters' marital disconnect. Finally, Daniel "D Smoke" Farris (Raphael) & Tobi Bamtefa (Bunny) explain how Mike's gift to the two prisoners sends a mixed message.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.