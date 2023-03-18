Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Finale Preview: The War Hits The Streets Here's a look at the Season 2 finale of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, S02E010 Little Green Ant.

It's all come down to this. A war is raging in the streets of Kingstown as Mike's (Jeremy Renner) & Bunny's (Tobi Bamtefa) trust reaches a crossroads. And "at a crossroads" would be a kind way of describing the position that Iris (Emma Laird) finds herself in. And as for this being the second season finale of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown, let's just say that the following overview, trailer & preview images for S02E010 "Little Green Ant" left us wondering who might be left to even build a new season (if it gets one) around by the time the smoke settles. Take a look:

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E10 "Little Green Ant"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 10 "Little Green Ant": It's all hands on deck as the war spills out into the streets of Kingstown. A mistake has serious repercussions. The trust between Mike (Jeremy Renner) and Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) reaches a moment of truth. Iris (Emma Laird) finds herself with nowhere else to go. The season finale was written by Regina Corrado & Dave Erickson – now, here's a look at the trailer & preview images released for this weekend's season wrap-up:

In the following look behind the scenes at the season's penultimate episode, Renner & EP Stephen Kay discuss Milo's (Aidan Gillen) offer to trade Iris for the bonds. Following that, costars Bamtefa (Bunny) and Derek Webster (Stevie) explore what Bunny's return to a life of crime signifies for him as well as the ATF. And finally, costar Hamish Allan-Headley (Robert) explores the power shift connected to the attack on Robert – here's a look:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.