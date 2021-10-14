Mayor of Kingstown Shares Official Trailer Ahead of November Premiere

Mayor of Kingstown will premiere November 14 on Paramount+, and we've finally seen a trailer for the private prison political drama starring Jeremy Renner. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, who also writes and produces Yellowstone and films like Hell or High Water and Wind River (also starring Renner), the streaming drama will follow the McClusky family, owners of private prisons in Kingstown, MI where they are the largest employer and hold enormous economic and political power.

The trailer shows off a world that is gritty and dark, with Dianne Wiest as the McClusky matriarch calling her son a "courier, fix-it man, and part-time gangster" as we see scenes of gangs, prison riots, executions, and more. The complexities, politics, and often corruption surrounding the private prison industry will make a great canvas for Sheridan, for whom this is part of his overall deal with Paramount+ that includes Yellowstone, its prequel series 1883 about the origins of the Dutton family, and now Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan is known for his ability to mix tricky politics with smartly written characters and calling out issues like inequality and racial injustice while never quite neatly fitting into a traditional left-right political dichotomy. His normal themes of power, corruption and family seem plastered all over this show, which runs for 10 episodes beginning Sunday, November 14. This will certainly be an interesting counterpoint to Renner's role in Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ just a few weeks later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17Ou5_Dk2Oo)

Alongside Renner, the cast includes Academy Award winner Wiest, Emmy Award winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon (who also co-created the show and starred on Yellowstone), Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.