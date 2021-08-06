Y: 1883: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Sam Elliot, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

The Dutton clan has found its founding family. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton in Y: 1883, the upcoming prequel series to the hit Yellowstone. In the show, we will explore the founding of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch in Montana as the Dutton family flees poverty to make their fortunes in the west. Sam Elliott has also been cast as Shea Brennan, a "tough" "melancholy" cowboy who guides the family on their trek.

Yellowstone has been a major hit on cable and one of the better shows on cable, telling the story of the Dutton family and their ranch– one of the largest in the country. And given the third season's epic cliffhanger, it actually makes sense to go back in time to the beginning. Screenwriter and showrunner Taylor Sheridan will also serve as showrunner and chief writer for Y: 1883, expanding on his overall deal to develop multiple films and shows for Paramount+.

McGraw and Hill are certainly unorthodox choices for leading a show of this caliber, but not necessarily a bad one. Both have previous film and television credits, McGraw leading with major roles in The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Tomorrowland and Hill will a supporting role in The Stepford Wives. And as an actual husband and wife, it's hopeful they will be able to convincingly play a married couple in Y: 1883. This also isn't unprecedented, as Yellowstone has also done well casting country music stars to major roles, with Ryan Bingham playing a fan favorite singing cowboy. This also likely teases that music will be some part of the show.

And then to back them up, you cast Sam Elliot to do any heavy lifting in terms of acting. Elliot is a natural for this role and is excited to work with Sheridan in this world. "It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," Elliott told Variety. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It's all there, in Y: 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it." Y: 1883 will premiere on Paramount+ but does not yet have a release date.

