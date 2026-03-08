Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: anime, Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies: Social Media Clip Is NOT From Anime

Megan Thee Stallion clarified that an animated clip on social media is NOT from her anime with Prime Video and The Boondocks' Carl Jones.

Article Summary Megan Thee Stallion debunks rumors about a viral anime clip linked to her Prime Video project.

The rapper confirms the clip is from an unreleased music video for her song "Gift & A Curse."

Megan's official anime, "Hotties," is produced with Carl Jones of The Boondocks and still under wraps.

Fans eagerly await the real first look at "Hotties" after Megan addressed the mistaken clip online.

At this point, it's really safe to say that rapper and pop culture superstar Megan Thee Stallion is a fan of anime. But last summer, she announced during DreamCon (while dressed as Bleach's Yoruichi Shihōin) that she was taking her love to the next level. In conjunction with Prime Video and The Boondocks producer Carl Jones, Megan is producing her own anime series, Hotties. "You ain't never seen an anime like this ever in your life," the Grammy Award-winning artist teased. "Shoutout to [Jones]. We really did our thing," she added. "We took a long time putting this together, and it's finally coming, so you can only imagine how we coming with this anime. Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Jones? What the hell!"

"YALL ITS HAPPENINGGGG 🔥🔥🔥 My anime is coming together so beautifully 🥹🥹🥹 Carl Jones is a GENIUS!!! Can't wait for thee hotties to meet the HOTTIES 😛," read the caption to Megan's Instagram post, offering fans a whole lot of good news early in February of this year.

A month later, Megan found herself in the position of having to clarify and shut down what many believed was a first look at the upcoming anime. An attendee at BlerDCon took a picture with Jones and posted a video on Friday that showed a laptop screen that appeared to reveal a sneak peek of the upcoming project. Earlier today, Megan took to social media to make it clear that it wasn't a look at Hotties, but was, in fact, from an unreleased music video for the 2022 track, "Gift & A Curse." It should be noted that the person who originally posted the video clip from BlerDCon also offered a heartfelt apology to Megan for the mistake in a post shortly after Megan clarified the matter.

This is NOT a "sneak peek" or a "snippet" of my new anime "hotties" … this clip was from a music video to my song gift and a curse I never put out… everybody RELAX yall DO NOT know what my show looks like yet lol I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A SNIPPET OF MY NEW ANIME🚨‼️ https://t.co/fYcKCDWJWm — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

