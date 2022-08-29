Megan Thee Stallion's "Marvel Stuff" Appears to Include She-Hulk

Just to be clear? We've been more than thrilled with how Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been going so far. It's a refreshing mix of humor and action that feels founded in a much more "real" MCU. That said, the show's about to jump up a couple of levels with the apparent confirmation that singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion will be making an appearance.

In a profile on the artist posted by The Cut, the focus shifted to Megan's appearance on the STARZ series P-Valley when her co-star J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) had this to say about her acting future: "I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything You could see her in a period piece, whether she's playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she's in a futuresque sci-fi film and she's out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow." Hmmm… "Marvel stuff," huh? But we didn't have to go far in the article for more clarity, with the next line offering the reveal: "For now, she has been cast in Marvel's 'She-Hulk' and A24's musical comedy 'Fucking Identical Twins.'"

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.