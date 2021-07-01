Meghan McCain Announcing She's Leaving The View This Month: Report

After a day filled with a wide range of news breaks ranging from the just plain shi**y (Bill Cosby being let go over a handshake deal) to the just plain bizarre (a story about a duck we're still trying to wrap our brains around), it would appear Thursday is kicking off on either a good note or a sour one depending on your perspective. DailyMail.com is reporting exclusively (with follow-up from The Daily Beast) that Meghan McCain will be stepping down from ABC's The View, with Disney sources saying the announcement will come on today's show. "Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday's show," a Disney source revealed to the media/news website. "We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,' the source continued. Please note: until McCain and/or the show make it official, we are still in the land of speculation so take with a decent-sized grain of salt.

First joining the popular daytime talk show in October 2017, McCain will be stepping away from her seat at the table after four seasons (and with two seasons remaining n her contract)- with McCain expected to stay on through the end of this month. Interestingly, DailyMail.com also reports that from the source that co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro were "not yet aware that Meghan has resigned." McCain's leaving would be an example of a surprise/not-a-surprise situation. While the abruptness of the news wasn't exactly expected, viewers have witnessed a growing divide between McCain and her co-hosts on a number of social and political issues- with both Goldberg and Behar not hesitating to challenge McCain on a number of her positions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Address Heated Comments | The View (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPt4mb8vHkw)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.