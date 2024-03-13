Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, mercedes mone, recaps, wrestling

Mercedes Moné Defects to AEW in Industry's Darkest Day

😭🤼‍♂️ Unthinkable! Mercedes Moné turns 'All Elite' betraying WWE. The Chadster reveals how Tony Khan orchestrated this wrestling catastrophe! 🧀💔

Article Summary Mercedes Moné shocks wrestling world with AEW debut.

Former WWE star celebrates new 'CEO' role in Boston.

Surviving scandal, Moné cites global revolution for move.

Tony Khan's calculated play leaves WWE, Chadster reeling.

😭😭😭 Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster just finished watching the opening segment of AEW Dynamite: Big Business, and The Chadster is absolutely devastated. 😢💔 Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her AEW debut tonight, and it was like a dagger straight through The Chadster's heart. 🗡️💔

Despite all the rumors and speculation, The Chadster held out hope until the very end that Mercedes would come to her senses, realize the error of her ways, and return to WWE where she belongs. 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster kept telling himself, "No, Mercedes wouldn't do this. She wouldn't betray Triple H and the WWE Universe like this." 😭😭😭

But then, as AEW Dynamite: Big Business opened, a huge Mercedes Benz pulled up backstage, and out stepped Mercedes Moné. 😱😱😱 She soaked in the cheers from the crowd as they chanted "CEO" along with her music. 🎶🎶🎶 Mercedes grabbed a mic and declared, "Boston! I'm home." 🎤🎤🎤

The Chadster couldn't believe what he was seeing. 😲😲😲 Mercedes went on to thank the fans for supporting her over the past two years and giving her the courage and strength to be there in AEW. 🙏🙏🙏 She talked about how wrestling has changed and saved her life, and how it gave her a place to dream. 💭💭💭

I am not afraid, I was born to do this! — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

But then, the ultimate betrayal happened. 😱😱😱 Mercedes declared that she needs to be in AEW, that it's the only place where the revolution can be global. 🌍🌍🌍 And then, they flashed the "All Elite" graphic up on the screen, and Mercedes asked the fans to say hello to their new CEO. 👋👋👋

The Chadster was in tears at this point. 😭😭😭 How could Mercedes do this? How could she throw away everything WWE gave to her? 🤔🤔🤔 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

And the worst part? Tony Khan is clearly behind all of this. 😡😡😡 He's been obsessed with The Chadster for years, and now he's using Mercedes as a pawn in his sick game to cheese off The Chadster and all the loyal WWE fans out there. 🧀🧀🧀

The Chadster just doesn't understand how Tony Khan can be so inconsiderate of the feelings of WWE fans. 😔😔😔 Doesn't he realize how much this hurts us? How much it feels like a betrayal? 💔💔💔 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's life. 😫😫😫

This is honestly the worst thing that has ever happened to The Chadster. 😭😭😭 The worst day of The Chadster's life. 📅📅📅 Writing this post was the hardest thing The Chadster has ever had to do. 📝📝📝 The Chadster's hands are shaking as he types this, tears streaming down his face. 😢😢😢

😡😡😡 Damn you, Tony Khan! Damn you and your treachery! 😡😡😡 You may have won this battle, but The Chadster will never stop fighting for WWE and the wrestling business that he loves. 💪💪💪 The Chadster will never forgive you for this. 😠😠😠

