Mercedes Moné, Stephanie Vaquer Put Titles on Line at Forbidden Door

AEW just raised the stakes for Forbidden Door! Mercedes Moné and Stephanie Vaquer will now face off in a winner-takes-all title unification match. Who will walk away with both AEW and NJPW belts?

The highly anticipated clash between Mercedes Moné and Stephanie Vaquer at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) x New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) Forbidden Door just reached a new level of prestige. On this week's AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the two competitors will put both of their championships on the line, setting the stage for a historic title unification match.

Stephanie Vaquer, the current titleholder of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship, made a dramatic appearance following Mercedes Moné's successful defense against Skye Blue on last week's AEW Dynamite. With the crowd's anticipation at fever pitch, Vaquer brandished her NJPW championship belt as a clear provocation, prompting Moné to respond by raising the AEW TBS Championship aloft, symbolizing her acceptance of the challenge. The ensuing face-off captivated the audience, propelling the narrative to new heights. The stakes were then amplified significantly after this week's broadcast when owner Tony Khan revealed that the match would be winner-takes-all.

This development adds a fascinating new layer to an already compelling narrative. Moné is a relative newcomer to AEW, having made her sensational debut at the Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite in March of this year. Since then, she has quickly become one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, capturing the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing.

Vacquer, on the other hand, has been making waves in NJPW. She defeated Giulia to capture the NJPW Strong Women's Championship in March, becoming the third holder of the title. This victory, combined with her impressive in-ring skills and undeniable charisma, has cemented her status as one of the most exciting female wrestlers in the world today.

Intriguingly, the two have a history. Moné, then performing in NJPW, defeated Vacquer in the semifinals of the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament last year. However, she suffered an injury during her subsequent match against Nightingale in the finals, sidelining her for nearly a year. This history adds an intriguing element of revenge to the upcoming match at Forbidden Door.

The Forbidden Door event, scheduled for Sunday, June 30th at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, is already shaping up to be a momentous event. The crossover show between AEW and NJPW will feature several dream matches, pitting the top stars of both promotions against one another. The newly announced title unification match now sits atop this card as a must-see contest.

With both Moné and Vacquer bringing their A-game to this historic encounter, the wrestling world eagerly awaits to see who will walk out of Forbidden Door as the unified champion.

