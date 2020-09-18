Mickie James Explains the Weird Ending to her Match with Asuka

Fans were confused on Monday when the WWE Raw Women's Championship match between Mickie James and Asuka abruptly ended while James was pinning Asuka while in the Asuka Lock. A report soon surfaced, claiming that the reason the match was stopped is that James, a twenty-year veteran of the sport, was simply too good at her job. Apparently, James was selling the Asuka lock so well that even the referee and WWE management watching the match were fooled, believing James to be injured and ordering the match stopped. Now, James has confirmed those reports in a new interview with TalkSport.

"I honestly don't know. I rolled back to count – one, two – there was no count. So she obviously went to go and lock back in the Asuka lock, and I think in those moments, here's the thing: it is a dangerous sport," James said. "We have to be very careful. The refs do their job, and kind of their job is to protect us and make sure it never goes too far, or no one ever gets hurt. So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn't continue, and that's unfortunate for me. I felt like I could continue, and it's an unfortunate loss. But, it's not a real loss, let's face it. It was the final decision; what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!"

It looks like James may make the stoppage part of a storyline, which is good because James deserves a higher profile on Raw for her talent and career. After the match ended so abruptly, Asuka immediately moved on to a challenge from Zelina Vega. But James doesn't appear to hold any grudges.

"In that moment, it's very hard for them to tell whether you are hurt or not. It can't just be his call either. It must have been whoever thought I was hurt," she continued. "They're just trying to protect me and keep me safe because concussions are a real thing. What we do as a sport is very dangerous. So if somebody gets a concussion, not only can they not wrestle the rest of that match, but they could possibly never wrestle again depending on how bad it is, same with football. So we have to be careful with that, and I get it. It was unfortunate for me and stinky, but I'm fine. My nose hurts a little bit from that knee lift; I'll be honest [laughs]."

So let that be a lesson to all of you: do your job well, but not too well, or you might end up like Mickie James.