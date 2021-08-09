Midnight Mass Offers Its Sermon This September: Teaser, Images

On September 24, "Haunting" franchise producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are taking Netflix viewers to a different part of the horror landscape with the upcoming supernatural series Midnight Mass. Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven-episode series takes us into the lives of the folks on an isolated island who begin to experience miraculous events, frightening omens, and more when a mysterious priest arrives in their community. Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, and Annarah Shephard star. Earlier today, viewers were offered the first official look at the series after a steady flow of teasers last week led to Sunday's heads-up that a full preview was on the way. But to kick things off, here's a look at preview images for the supernatural horror series:

Now here's a look at the first official teaser for Midnight Mass, set to hit Netflix on September 24th;

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89UV8vmWXlY)

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, MIDNIGHT MASS introduces Crockett Island, an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

