Ahsoka Star Ivanna Sakhno on Shin Hati: "She's Very Calculated"

Disney+'s Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno on Dark Jedi Shin Hati's "calculated" journey & motivation and bringing her Star Wars dreams to life.

Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati is emerging as a fierce presence on the Disney+ series Ahsoka. Shin is the apprentice to Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) as the two align themselves with Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a Nightsister who was instrumental in the Imperial Navy during the Galactic Empire trying to bring back Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who was initially thought lost in the far reaches of the galaxy along with Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Baylan and Shin saw their most significant involvement clashing lightsabers with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), saw the latter captured with Morgan and her entourage plotting a course to the Grand Admiral's location at the conclusion of "Part Four: Dark Jedi." Sabine reluctantly surrenders Morgan's forces as part of her mission to be reunited with Ezra while Ahsoka's doing everything she can to prevent Thrawn's return. Sakhno spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Shin's mindset and how that factors into what's to come.

Ahsoka: Ivanna Sakhno's Badass Journey to Shin Hati

"She's very calculated," Sakhno said before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "She's impatient, but she's a seeker. She's only in the beginning of finding her own voice." The actress was previously in The Spy Who Dumped Me and the TV adaptation of High Fidelity before landing her biggest role yet on the Star Wars spinoff series. "The actual ship and a lot of the aspects of the physical world were built for the show," she explained. "I do remember sitting inside of my [cockpit] and really [feeling like] my younger self as a kid, looking around. All the buttons are working, and you feel like it's your childhood dream coming true. You really feel like a pilot in a ship. And you get to do this for a living."

For more, including what it was like for Sakhno to work with creator Dave Filoni, you can check the interview here. Ahsoka streams Tuesdays on Disney+.

